Rayshard Brooks Killing Was a Homicide: Medical Examiner

Rayshard Brooks’s death created a new wave of rage and protests against police brutality and racism, after George Floyd’s murder on May 25.

U.S. Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office Sunday announced that Rayshard Brooks’ death was a homicide after a week of investigations.

“Today, members of my staff had the unfortunate duty of witnessing the autopsy of Mr. Brooks as part of our continued investigation,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard briefed.

An Atlanta police officer shot Rayshard Brooks on the night of June 12. Wendy’s employee phoned Atlanta's authorities alleging there was someone sleeping in a car in the restaurant parking lot.

“Because this is a homicide investigation, there are several technical requirements that must be met before we are able to reach a decision. That includes the confirmation of the ballistics involved and obtaining a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner,” Howard explained.

The police chief in the US city of Atlanta resigned after a white officer fatally shot a 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks black man during an arrest and this new killing has injected fresh anger into protests against racism and police brutality.#smartbusiness#Smart24News pic.twitter.com/Mc8TCkpks1 — Horsechoker (@Horsechokah) June 15, 2020



According to the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Brooks’ death was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back. The 27-year-old victim perished because he bled out after sustaining injuries from two fatal gunshot wounds.

“[The victim] did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,” Howard told local news media.

Rayshard Brooks’s death created a new wave of rage and protests against police brutality and racism, after George Floyd’s murder on May 25. The Black Lives Matters movement and followers demonstrated on Saturday calling for justice in Brooks’ case.

According to Howard and Fulton County attorneys, they would evaluate the charges by the middle of the week, given the current revelations.