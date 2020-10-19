US: Biden Gains Latinos Confidence In The Face Of Elections

A survey of over 11,000 registered Latino voters shows that two-thirds trust Biden more to handle health and economic issues.

The Pew Research Center (PRC) on Monday published a study showing that Latino voters have growing confidence in Democrat candidate Joe Biden on key issues.

The study was based on a survey of over 11,000 registered Latino voters and found that two-thirds of those interviewed were even more supportive than four months ago of Biden's capacity to manage issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the economic crisis.

“The share with confidence in Biden to handle the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak is up 8 percentage points, 71 percent in October vs. 62 percent in June,” PRC holds.

“The largest increase –15 points– came on confidence in Biden's ability to bring the country closer together, a margin of 70 percent vs. 55 percent. Meanwhile, 66 percent have confidence in Biden to make good decisions about economic policy, up from 58 percent who said so in June.”

Last summer, PRC conducted another survey in which Latino voters revealed that the economy, health care, and the coronavirus outbreak were three of the most important issues that would make them decide to vote for a specific candidate.

In contrast, and despite his efforts to win the Latino vote in swing states such as Florida, President Donald Trump has lost the confidence of this segment of voters, largely due to his mishandling of the pandemic.

The Latino community will have an important weight in terms of votes, with a record of 32 million citizens eligible to vote across all states of the Union.