US Election: Biden Pledges To Reform Police Within a Year

U.S. democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said that "America first has left America alone," during his townhall broadcasted on ABC channel from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a forum that lasted longer than the simultaneous interview to the U.S. President Donald Trump via NBC in Miami.

"We are isolated. We find ourselves less secure than we have been. If you take a look, we are not very well trusted around the world. NATO is on risk to beginning to crack," Biden stressed when asked about foreign policy. He also highlighted the worldwide spread of distrust in the current U.S. administration.

The former vice-president also pledges not to further enhance discrimination and prejudice amid the current social unrest the country is going through. Biden opposed the idea of de-funding the police and said he would create a group that will implement "significant reforms in the security system" in the first year of his presidency.

Moreover, Biden promised that he would eliminate executive orders against transgender people. "There should be zero discrimination. Too many trans women of color are being murdered, just this year. My son got the first transgender law passed in the state of Delaware," the presidential candidate added.

#Live | Biden: "We should decriminalize marijuana, wipe out the records. We gotta change the system, from punishment to rehabilitation." pic.twitter.com/eBshWK8GVt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 16, 2020

On the other hand, although Biden refuses to commit to the green new deal, he said that he would look at climate change as a unique opportunity to create jobs in renewable energy sectors. In this sense, he said that he "would stop giving tax break and subsidizing oil," as he doesn´t consider it is necessary.

With less than three weeks before Nov. 3 Election Day, Biden has taken a double-digit lead over Trump, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Thursday.

Biden leads Trump 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters in the poll, the highest level of support Biden has achieved since the poll began testing the head-to-head matchup in February.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll issued on Thursday shows Biden holding a 10-percentage-point lead over Trump nationally, with a tighter margin in the battleground states that will help to decide the election.



