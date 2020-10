U.S. President made that statement amid a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, where he mocked the social distancing that Biden urges at his campaign events.

U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday suggested that he would “have to leave the country” if he loses against the Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.

Trump made that statement amid a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, where he mocked the social distancing and face masks that Biden urges to his campaign events' attendees.

"Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? What am I going to do? I will not feel so good," he said.

“Maybe I must leave the country? I don’t know,” he added as the anti-Trump Grand Old Party (GOP) group The Lincoln Project quickly jabbed the president over his comment.

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

"I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message," the Democratic nominee tweeted after sharing Trump's statements. This is not the first time that Trump has imagined losing the U.S. presidency. In 2016, he also joked if he lost the Republican nomination for president, he would not remain in the public eye. "I'm not sure you're ever going to see me there. I think I'll go to Turnberry and play golf or something," he said then.