Former Colombian President Uribe Allegedly Has Covid-19

Local media in Colombia announced on Wednesday that a medical team entered the El Ubérrimo farm, residence of former President Álvaro Uribe, to attend him.

As reported by Semana magazine, former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe Velez may have tested positive for Covid-19 just one day after the pre-trial detention order was issued against him for witness tampering and procedural fraud. However, there is no official communication from Uribe or his family yet.

A medical mission –according to local media- visited the former president this morning at the "El Ubérrimo" farm, located in the Caribbean department of Córdoba, where he is undergoing the quarantine decreed by the government to combat COVID-19 and where he will presumably remain under house arrest.

Noticias Caracol says that several congressmen from the former president's Democratic Center party confirmed the news, adding that Uribe's state of health, for now, is good. According to El Tiempo local newspaper, his sons, Tomás y Jerónimo, would also be infected with Covid-19, although there are no official confirmations yet.

#Colombia's progressive social and political organizations called to a "pot-banging" demonstration to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to order house arrest to former President Alvaro Uribe.https://t.co/BtPFY4iNCi — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 5, 2020

The entrance of the health personnel in the current senator's farm occurs after the Colombian Supreme Court of Justice ordered this Tuesday preventive home detention against Uribe Vélez.

The Court's decision is considered a historic event in the South American country, as Uribe became the first former president to be deprived of his liberty. At the same time, his case is being heard in Court.

The case against Uribe took shape in 2012 when he filed legal action against the Alternative Democratic Pole (Polo Democratico Alternativo) party leader Ivan Cepeda, for allegedly asking ex-paramilitaries to testify against the former president in exchange for benefits. In 2018 the case ended up turning in favor of Cepeda, initiating the current investigation involving Uribe.

After the announcement of the precautionary measure, the Democratic Center party to which Uribe and current Colombian President Ivan Duque belong proposed the unification of the Courts.

In this regard, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda said that this proposal of the Democratic Center is supremely undemocratic. "So, when someone doesn't like a judge's decision, they propose to eliminate the Court. That is not conducted proper to the rule of law," he added.