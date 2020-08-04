Supreme Court Does Not Decide the Future of Ex President Uribe

Colombian political elites contend that the far-right Senator Uribe is just an "imaginary criminal."

Colombia's Supreme Justice Court Monday concluded a meeting with no agreement to discuss the judicial future of former President Alvaro Uribe.

Uribe is being investigated for procedural fraud and bribery. The Supreme Court judges must decide whether to issue an arrest warrant against him, whether he should remain under house arrest, or whether he can continue to defend himself with no restrictive measure.

The Uribe case will be discussed again next Thursday, although the judges could call another extraordinary meeting.

The former president allegedly tried to manipulate the testimony of Juan Guillermo Monsalve, who was the founder of a paramilitary group called Bloque Metro. Uribe, however, called Monsalve's version a lie.

Latin America suffered the worst violence against land defenders in 2019, concentrated in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/wmHzrO4evF — Carwil Bjork-James (@CarwilBJ) August 3, 2020

During the 2000s, Bloque Metro was linked to Carlos Castaño, who led Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), a paramilitary group linked to drug trafficking and the political right.

The debate in the Supreme Court was preceded by a heated political environment as the Democratic Center (CD) party and President Ivan Duque made a strong defense of Senator Uribe and assured that he is just an "imaginary criminal."

The left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda, however, denounced that the DC rallies are part of "an aggressive campaign" to put pressure on the Supreme Court judges.