Trump Signs Order to Ban TikTok Operations in the United States

His decision will take effect in 45 days if the Chinese firm ByteDance does not sell its application to U.S. companies.

President Donald Trump Friday signed an executive order prohibiting its country's firms from engaging in any transactions with ByteDance, the China-based company which owns TikTok.

Washington's decision will take effect in 45 days if the owners of TikTok do not decide to sell the application to the U.S.

"We will take aggressive action against China in the interest of our national security," Trump said as he sought to pressure the Asian country to hand over the application.

ByteDance will have until September 15 to decide. The U.S.-based company Microsoft said it was interested in buying the application, which is valued in over US$500,000 million.

This is actually extortion.

Trump says he’ll ban tik tok unless they sell themselves to a US company(microsoft)

Then says the US should get a cut of the sale???? After he forced the sale under threat of banning them???? THAT. IS. EXTORTION. pic.twitter.com/efbz72Fpp9 — michelle from 6ft to the left (@me_chelley_) August 3, 2020