Trump Predicts Massive Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Before November

The Republican politician seems to believe that a vaccine will position him closer to reelection.

President Donald Trump Friday trusts that a vaccine to treat COVID-19 will be released before the elections and boost his presidential campaign.

He talks about a possible vaccine several times a day and assures his people that up to 500 million individual doses will be available very soon.

"I'm optimistic that it'll be probably around that date. I believe we'll have the vaccine before the end of the year certainly, but around that date, yes. I think so," President Trump said relating the vaccine with the election day. He also agrees that an announcement could impulse his reelection bid.

He assures he is not trying to speed up the effort to have the treatment ready before planned for the elections but to save a lot of lives.

Everyone would love to share Trump's optimism, but it's hard to take his assessments seriously. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH) Director Anthony Fauci believes that a vaccine could be ready by early next year, but only for high-risk patients. He also thinks it would not be widely available until 2021 fall.

Meanwhile, Trump prescribes hydroxychloroquine from his White House podium, ignoring studies that say it does not work at all.

The President is handling the worst public health crisis in 100 years. As of Friday morning, the U.S. had reported 5,032,805 COVID-19 cases and 162,812 deaths.