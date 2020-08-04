Trump Fires Two Tennessee Valley Authority Board Chairmen

He also pushed for the ouster of the TVA CEO due to his plan of hiring foreign workers.

President Donald Trump Monday fired two Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board members and called to replace the CEO over its decision to outsource overseas some jobs.

During a meeting at the White House, Trump slammed on the TVA chair members James Thompson and Richard Howarth. Also, he blasted CEO Jeffrey Lyash over his salary.

Lyash is the highest-paid federal employee, for he has an income of US$8 million per year. Regarding this, Trump said that “any new CEO must earn no more than US$500,000 a year.”

The TVA is a federally owned corporation that provides navigation, flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing, and economic development services to several U.S. Southeast areas.

TVA News: Response to Executive Order: pic.twitter.com/OyKsCpMPXM — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) August 3, 2020

Early this week, Lyash announced that 200 U.S. citizens working at the TVA would be replaced with cheaper workers brought in from overseas.

On Monday, Trump signed an Executive Order requiring federal agencies to limit their use of foreign contractors. "We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first," he said.

His decree also bans replacing U.S. citizens and Green Card holders with foreign employees.

"If you betray American workers, then you will hear two simple words: 'You're fired,'" Trump said.