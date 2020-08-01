Trump Threatens to Ban Chinese Application 'Tik Tok' in the US

TikTok has close to 800 million monthly users and has been downloaded over 2 billion times around the world.

The U.S. President Donald Trump Friday announced that he will ban the Chinese-owned social media application TikTok over “security concerns".

Trump could use an executive order or emergency economic powers to ban the application since “well, I have that authority.” He added, "It's going to be signed tomorrow."

The application, owned by Chinese Firm ByteDance issued a statement Friday saying, "We do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok."

The plan to ban Tik Tok operations in the U.S. came after Republican Senators led by Tom Cotton suggested that the popular social media app could be used by China to interfere in the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.

The White House chief added that he would not let any U.S. company to acquire TikTok operations in the country.

Various reports have emerged that tech giant Microsoft has intentions to buy the application.

The social media platform is widely popular among young people allowing them to do edit and share short videos.