Trump Insists on Virus Disappearance and Children Immunity

Over 240,000 children have had COVID-19 in the United States so far, according to CDC data.

In his latest attempt to encourage the reopening of schools, President Donald Trump Wednesday insisted that the coronavirus will disappear and children are almost immune to it.

“It’s going away. It’ll go away. Things go away. No question in my mind that it will go away,” he said.

“Children are able to throw it off very easily... They may get it, but they get it and it doesn’t have much of an impact on them,” the U.S. President added.

Trump has defended his view of the pandemic for weeks. On Wednesday, however, Facebook and Twitter censored a video from a Fox News interview in which the U.S. president claimed that the children were almost immune to the virus.

Although experts agree that children block the virus easier than adults, studies have shown that over-9-year-old children have the same potential to spread it to other people, including adults at home and in school settings.

Around 300 of them have contracted a rare inflammatory disease known as "multisystem inflammatory syndrome," which is one of the COVID-19 clinical complications.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. had reported 4,979,568 COVID-19 cases and 161,769 deaths.