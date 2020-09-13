Social Leaders Honor Victims of Police Brutality in Colombia

Colombia's social leaders and activists Saturday paid tribute to the people who were killed in the latest demonstrations in Colombia against police brutality.
The protests arose last week to reject the murder of lawyer Javier Ordoñez by police officers in Bogota. In the demonstrations, at least 13 people were killed, over 400 people were injured, and dozens were detained.
Saturday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the Park Way, in Bogota, where mobile libraries were improvised as a protest against police brutality.
Feminist groups held a sit-in at the National Police's headquarters in the capital, in rejection of three women's rape by police members last Thursday.
"We need justice. Before the gravity of the facts, it is required that independent authority investigates these violent acts," Bogota's mayor Claudia Lopez affirmed.
Colombia will seek the truth about what happened, "that's the least we can do for the victims' families and friends, who today mourn 13 young people's death. Without truth there is no justice," she said.
Lopez gave Colombia's President Ivan Duque an hour and a half of recordings that show the abusive and indiscriminate use of force by members of the police.
"As head of state, he must order investigations that identify these police officers and remove them from office," Lopez said.