Social Leaders Honor Victims of Police Brutality in Colombia

In a Bogota garden, protesters set up mobile libraries as a form of protest against violence.

Colombia's social leaders and activists Saturday paid tribute to the people who were killed in the latest demonstrations in Colombia against police brutality.

The protests arose last week to reject the murder of lawyer Javier Ordoñez by police officers in Bogota. In the demonstrations, at least 13 people were killed, over 400 people were injured, and dozens were detained.

Saturday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the Park Way, in Bogota, where mobile libraries were improvised as a protest against police brutality.

Feminist groups held a sit-in at the National Police's headquarters in the capital, in rejection of three women's rape by police members last Thursday.

Colombia's defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. pic.twitter.com/iMt2PFD7jq — Twesigye Boaz (@Twesigye_Boaz7) September 11, 2020