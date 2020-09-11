Colombia: Defense Minister Apologizes for Police Brutality

Trujillo said that investigations would expand to other police members that might have some responsibility in the death of Ordóñez, "whether by action or omission." Initially, another five policemen will be suspended as part of this investigation.

Colombia's Minister of Defense apologized on Friday for the police abuses that unleashed a wave of protests for the second day, the capital Bogotá as hundreds have been injured, and the death toll rises to 13.

"The National Police apologizes for any violation of the law or ignorance of the regulations incurred by any of the members of the institution," Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in a statement via Twitter.

Moreover, "to accelerate the investigations a citation to an audience for alleged crimes of homicide and authority abuse it has been issued," the official added. The two policemen who shot Javier Ordóñez will be removed from the institution to face these charges.

teleSUR correspondent Hernán Tobar reports that protests have sparked to other cities in the country, and police brutality has increased as people turned to social media to denounce that police members are shooting at demonstrators, and people are being imprisoned arbitrarily.

On the other hand, Bogota's mayor Claudia López announced via Twitter that at 20:00 hr today, the capital's public transport will close as people have been urged to return to their homes as early as possible. The measure was taken to try to "restore the trust among citizens and institutions."

Furthermore, the banks decided to close earlier to "guarantee the security of the clients and allow its staff to return home safely" as mobilizations are expected again this afternoon in at least 18 areas of Bogotá, including Barrios Unidos; ParkWay; Pradera; La Macarena as well as north of the city.



