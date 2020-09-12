Colombia: Indigenous Leader and His Daughter Killed in Cauca

Colombia's National Indigenous Organization (ONIC) Friday denounced the murder of indigenous leader Oliverio Conejo and his daughter Emy Yaqueline in the Totoro municipality, Cauca department.
"We denounce the assassination of the Health Service Provider Institution (IPS) coordinator Oliverio Conejo and his daughter. He was the leader of the Totoroes indigenous reservation in Cauca," ONIC tweeted.
The activist and his daughter were moving along the Chuscales sector, on the Popayan-Inza road, when they were intercepted by armed individuals who shot them dead, apparently with no previous dialogue.
"Colombia's President Ivan Duque must stop the killing in Cauca," Lawmaker Temistocles Ortega urged as he informed that the Indigenous guard immediately began the search for those responsible for the crime.
"We denounce the assassination of the indigenous IPS coordinator Oliverio Conejo and his daughter Emy Conejo in the Totoroes Town, between the municipalities of Popayan and Inza, Cauca."
On Friday, social leader Cristobal Ramoz was also murdered in Montelibano municipality, in the Department of Cordoba, according to teleSUR correspondent in Colombia, Hernan Tobar.
Hours before, John Jairo Davila Aguirre, who was a demobilized member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) was assassinated in the Remedios municipality, Antioquia Department.
"We demand all armed groups to put a stop to the spilling of blood. All civilians must be taken out of the war." the FARC political party stated.