Colombia: Indigenous Leader and His Daughter Killed in Cauca

Armed individuals shot them dead in Totoro municiplity, apparently with no previous dialogue.

Colombia's National Indigenous Organization (ONIC) Friday denounced the murder of indigenous leader Oliverio Conejo and his daughter Emy Yaqueline in the Totoro municipality, Cauca department.

"We denounce the assassination of the Health Service Provider Institution (IPS) coordinator Oliverio Conejo and his daughter. He was the leader of the Totoroes indigenous reservation in Cauca," ONIC tweeted.

The activist and his daughter were moving along the Chuscales sector, on the Popayan-Inza road, when they were intercepted by armed individuals who shot them dead, apparently with no previous dialogue.

"Colombia's President Ivan Duque must stop the killing in Cauca," Lawmaker Temistocles Ortega urged as he informed that the Indigenous guard immediately began the search for those responsible for the crime.

#ATENCIÓN| Desde @ONIC_Colombia denunciamos el ASESINATO del coordinador de la IPS indígena Oliverio Conejo y de su hija Emy Conejo en el resguardo del Pueblo Totoroes, entre los municipios de Popayán e Inzá, Cauca. #NosEstánMatando. @luiskankui @ONUHumanRights @MAPPOEA @CIDH. pic.twitter.com/Qn5dUBV3l5 — Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia - ONIC (@ONIC_Colombia) September 12, 2020

"We denounce the assassination of the indigenous IPS coordinator Oliverio Conejo and his daughter Emy Conejo in the Totoroes Town, between the municipalities of Popayan and Inza, Cauca."