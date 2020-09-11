Colombia: Ex-FARC Combatant Assassinated in Antioquia

The Colombian small farmer, signer of the Peace Accords and in charge of a productive project in his area, had been kidnapped Thursday.

John Jairo Davila Aguirre, demobilized member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) and signer of the 2016 Peace Accords, was assassinated in the municipality of Remedios in the Colombian department of Antioquia.

Davila Aguirre, who led a productive project in his territory, had been kidnapped Thursday by non-identified individuals, presumably members of an illegal armed group, along with two other ex-combatants, who were later released.

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party denounced the act through their Twitter account, as did the Antioquia branch of the party and other Colombian social organizations committed to defending the peace process.

Hoy nos despertamos con la triste noticia del asesinato en Remedios/Antioquía del camarda John Jairo Dávila Aguirre, uno de los tres campesinos retenidos el día de ayer, Jhon participaba en un proyecto productivo y era militante del partido FARC. — FARC Antioquia (@ComunesANT) September 11, 2020

Today we awake to the sad news of the murder of comrade John Jairo Davila Aguirre in Remedios, Antioquia. One of three farmers detained yesterday, John participated in a productive project and was a militant of the FARC party.

"They killed John Jairo Davila Aguirre, one of the three small farmers kidnapped by a group in Remedios, Antioquia yesterday. This leader was a member of the FARC party and developed productive projects with other signers of the peace accords," the movement expressed.

"Today the pain that overwhelms the family of comrade John Jairo Davila also saddens the rest of the FARC party's militancy; thus, we demand all armed groups put a stop to the spilling of blood," the FARC Antioquia branch stated.

"We demand all armed groups to take civilians out of the war. And for the Colombian state to comply with its obligation to implement the peace accords, which include the guarantees of political participation and the exercise of social leadership," the FARC communiqué concludes.