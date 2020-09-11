Colombia: Death Toll Rises to 13 in Protests Over Police Abuse

The protests against police brutality were unleashed after the murder of a lawyer on Wednesday.

At least 13 people have been killed by the police during the demonstrations against police brutality that have been shaking Colombia since Wednesday.

"The 13 victims were killed by Public Force's exclusive weapons during the protests. Eight of them were young people between 17 and 27 years old. Three are women between 18 and 36 years old," Bogota's Mayor Claudia Lopez explained.

The assassinations "were reported in Bogota Department and Soacha municipality, in Cundinamarca Department," Lopez added as she assured that during the protests at least 403 people were injured and about 50 police posts were destroyed.

The wave of protests against police brutality in Colombia was unleashed after the murder of lawyer Javier Ordoñez, 46, who received electric shocks from an agent's taser gun.

A war has been declared against Colombia's youth.



Duque's death squads are executing people on Bogotá streets. At least 7 were killed during protests on Weds. Lethal force on citizens continues now with police shooting indiscriminately. #MasacreEnBogotá pic.twitter.com/AwrVt3QIfC — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 11, 2020