Russia Holds World War II Historic Victory Parade

The big event was supposed to be held on May 9th, but it was postponed due to the country's coronavirus rise.

Russia on Wednesday celebrated its biggest holiday, Victory Day, recalling the achievements of the Red Army in the fight against fascism with a military parade in Moscow.

"The Soviet people defeated Nazism. It is impossible to imagine what the world's future would have been if the Red Army had not come to their defense," Russia's President Vladimir Putin recalled at the beginning of the parade.

The event was attended by 63,000 military and over 2,400 war teams, including armored, airborne and naval units.

���� Russia's (& the world's for that matter) best aerobatic teams @RussianKnights & @STRIZHI_RU participated in the #Victory Parade, ✈️ flew over the #Kremlin & the #RedSquare.



�� Breathtaking footage. Ever wanted to sneak peek into a jet engine mid-flight? pic.twitter.com/4OolSfz0x5 — Russia ���� (@Russia) June 24, 2020

Moscow's closure has been eased this month, but mass meetings are still technically forbidden.

Soldiers participating in the military event had to comply with a strict quarantine before the parade's celebration.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Palestine, Mongolia, Venezuela, Moldova, Serbia, Uzbekistan and the self-proclaimed republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, among others, are expected to attend the military review in Red Square.

