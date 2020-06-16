Russia Urges Both Koreas to Restraint

"We are closely monitoring what is happening on the Korean peninsula," Peskov said.

The Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov Tuesday asked both Koreas to avoid any conflict after North Korea destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office in response to propaganda against President Kim Jong-un sent from South Korea.

"We are closely monitoring what is happening on the Korean peninsula. This is a concern, we urge all parties to show restraint," Peskov said and added that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has no plans to maintain contacts with the governments of both countries.

Earlier this month, South Korean non-governmental organizations carried a propaganda campaign against the North Korean government.

"The brochures, thrown into North Korean territory with balloons or into bottles thrown into the river that marks the border, often contain criticism of Kim Jong-un regarding human rights or his nuclear program," DW reported.

The Kim administration then threatened to destroy the inter-Korean liaison office, which was located in the border city of Kaesong and had been vacant since January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The department for fighting enemies took measures to fully destroy the office of the inter-Korean coordination in the Kaesong Industrial Complex," North Korean authorities said through a statement, as reported by TASS.

The inter-Korean liaison office was a de facto embassy and provided a direct communication channel for North Korea and South Korea, two nations which have no direct diplomatic relations since they are formally still at war.

