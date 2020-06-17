Russia: COVID-19 Vaccine Starts Human Trials Phase

The Clinical trials will last a month and a half and volunteers will be hospitalized for 28 days.

Russia's Defense Ministry and the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology began human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

"Volunteers will be vaccinated after completing two-week isolation. We seek to verify the safety and tolerability of the vaccine components," the Defense Ministry announced.

The Health Ministry's authorities approved the clinical trials and agreed on quantitative and qualitative parameters for a sample of volunteers.

For the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, two groups were formed: the first is made up of military personnel and the second by civilians.

Vaccine testing will be conducted on 50 people, 10 of whom are health professionals.

The Clinical trials will last a month and a half. Volunteers will be hospitalized for 28 days and vaccination will be carried out in two stages: on day zero and day 21.

"The vaccine will begin to be administered to volunteers on July 15," Russia's State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology director Rinat Maksiutov reported.

The drug's legal registration is scheduled for this fall after the clinical trials phase begins.