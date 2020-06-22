Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine to Provide Long-Term Protection

The vaccine will be administered twice, making it possible to obtain protective immunity for two years.

The vaccine will create adenovirus containers, a component necessary for encoding the 'corona' protein in the coronavirus.

"This method is the most rational and effective," Gamaleya's director Alexandr Guintburg said.

"A patient will be protected from possible coronavirus infection for at least two years and possibly longer," Guintburg assured.

UPDATE: Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in Russia in next few days#SputnikUpdates https://t.co/Pi0jB1uIil — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 16, 2020

This week, specialists began administering the experimental vaccine to a group of volunteers.

The Ministry of Defense announced Russia's COVID-19 vaccine could begin mass application this fall.

"Up to 70 million doses of the drug may be required to start mass vaccination of the population against a new coronavirus infection," Guintsburg said.

Russia's sanitary authorities have demonstrated the drug's long-term potential effect. They took into account the same principle as the Ebola vaccines in Guinea.