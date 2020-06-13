Russia to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in September

This vaccine was tested with volunteers, all of whom have developed immunity to the virus.

Russia’s Social Policy Deputy Minister Tatyana Golikova Saturday announced that her country will begin producing a coronavirus vaccine in large doses from September.

The Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be the leading institution in this process, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, which reported that 50 soldiers volunteered to participate in the vaccine's clinical trials that will begin in July.

The Russian Government also reported that Moscow University and nine other scientific centers are working on the development of the vaccine and medicines to combat COVID-19.

In late May, President Vladimir Putin ordered the accelerated production of the coronavirus vaccine. The Gamaleya Director Alexandr Gintsburg explained that his institution prepares a vector vaccine based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus.

Unofficially, this vaccine has already been tested with the help of volunteers from the Gamaleya Institute and all the patients are well and have developed immunity to the virus.

As for the pandemic situation in Russia, Golikova noted that the increase in the number of infections was reduced by 16 times from its peak in mid-May and 79 percent of those infected have already been discharged.

She also mentioned that the number of cases continues to decrease in Moscow as the de-escalation has started in 49 regions of the country.

"I trust that all the regions will come out of the quarantine with great care since our country is awaiting important political events," Golikova said, referring to the constitutional plebiscite that will take place on July 1 and in which the re-election of Putin is at stake.

As of Saturday morning, Russia had reported 520,129 COVID-19 cases and 6,829 deaths.

