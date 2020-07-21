Russia: COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Patients Developed Immunity

The intravenous vaccine was created without any COVID-19 element as part of its composition.

Sechenov University’s researcher Yelena Smoliarchuk Tuesday announced that all of the volunteers who participated in the first phase of a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed immunity to the virus.

The trials were conducted at the Burdenko Central Military Hospital in Moscow. The intravenous vaccine was artificially created without any COVID-19 element as part of its composition.

When asked about how long does it takes to obtain immunity, Smoliarchuk said that every patient "has an individual reaction to the vaccine, but it usually takes several days. First signs of protection appear in just a few days."

Over the first hours after the injection, some of the patients presented post-vaccine reactions, such as a slight body temperature increase and headaches. All those symptoms disappeared throughout the day.

"If the vaccine proves to be effective, we will run large-scale researches involving a large number of people,” Smoliarchuk explained.

“They will be vaccinated and observed, and then we will try to answer the question of how long does immunity remain."

As of today, the scientific community does not know what antibodies concentration is needed to obtain full immunity against the virus.

A total of 38 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 60 participated in the research. Even though they were discharged early this week, scientists will keep monitoring their immunity response over the next six months.