Russia Denies British Allegations Of COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov Friday rejected London's claims that Russian intelligence services allegedly hacked a coronavirus vaccine research.

Early this week, the British National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) stated that the Russians were linked to a hacker group called APT29, which was accused of being the main actor in a cyberattack aimed at R&D organizations working on the making of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

"The APT29 attacked several organizations... involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. This has been most likely to steal information and intellectual property related to vaccine development and testing,” the NCSC state.

Shortly after NCSC’s allegations, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab directly accused the Kremlin of being behind the plot.

“It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to fight the pandemic. While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behavior, the U.K. and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health."

“to have the Russian government engaged in that endeavour I think needs calling out and I think the world should know”

@DominicRaab as ���� condemns Russian Intelligence Services over cyber attacks pic.twitter.com/0yXmmgoJgW — Foreign Office ���� (@foreignoffice) July 16, 2020

Peskov, however, pointed out that Moscow "has no information on who could have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centers in Britain."

"We do not accept such accusations. We can only say this: Russia has nothing to do with these attempts," he said.

The Russian spokesman also said that his country constantly faces this kind of attacks against its institutions and databases, and added that “it's a common problem.”

Also, Peskov stressed that these kinds of accusations will negatively affect the relations between Russia and the U.K.