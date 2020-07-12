Russia Successfully Completes COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Clinical trials of the vaccine produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology began on June 18.

Russia's health authorities Sunday announced that the country has successfully concluded the clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in a group of volunteers, becoming the first country to successfully complete this fase.

“At this stage, the safety of the vaccine was demonstrated. It corresponds to the safety of vaccines that are currently on the market, " First Moscow State Medical University Sechenov's Institute of medical parasitology and tropical and vector-borne diseases director Alexander Lukashev said.

The clinical trials started on June 18 in the University of Séchenov with the objective of evaluating the effects against the coronavirus, created by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The vaccine was created without an element of the coronavirus and is presented in a lyophilized form ready to be administered intravenously.

⚡️According to Chief Researcher at the Centre for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, clinical trials of vaccine against the #COVID19 on volunteers were completed, & the results of research proved the medication’s effectiveness



More:��https://t.co/mL2MEQnKWN pic.twitter.com/137NAVPJic — Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka (@RusEmbSriLanka) July 12, 2020

38 people participated in the clinical trials with some presenting some side effects, like a slight fever and headaches that vanished throughout the day.

The first group of volunteers who recieved the vaccine will be discharged on July 15, and the second group on July 20.

The volunteers were under the constant supervision of doctors who evaluated them and currently do not have any health problems. Their health will continue to be monitored for 6 months, according to the scientists.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Health, at least 17 out of 47 prototype vaccines against the novel coronavirus being developed in the country are making serious progress, while three are already holding clinical trials with volunteers.