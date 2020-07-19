Russia: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Distributed Next Month

The vaccine is on its way to complete all three required phases of clinical trials before a large-scale production.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund assured that the second group of 20 volunteers who were part of the clinical trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine feel “fine” and the drug could be rolled out to the public as soon as September.

RELATED:

Russia Denies British Allegations Of COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking

Moscow's Sechenov University Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology director Vadim Tarasov confirmed that all the volunteers are save and are expected to be discharged this Monday.

"Yes, everything is all right, everyone wants to go home as soon as possible," he said.

The first group of volunteers were discharged on July 15 and 20 with no health problems.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has produced a coronavirus vaccine that is patented and more advanced than Western competitors and will be happy to share the technology with foreign colleagueshttps://t.co/Z4iihteROh — Linda Gentsch (@lgfocus) July 17, 2020

Chief executive of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, announced that phase 3 trials will begin on Aug 3. in Russia as well as in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The vaccine, created by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was first tested on a group of volunteers on June 18. The objective was to evaluate the effects against the coronavirus.

The Gamaleya vaccine is on the World Health Organization's list, along with 22 other vaccines from around the world, on their way to complete all three required phases of clinical trials in order to get clearance for large-scale production.