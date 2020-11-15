Peru's Top Prosecutor to Investigate Deaths of Two Protesters

The process will also cover the cases of 114 injured and 41 missing during the mobilizations.

The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office reported this Sunday that it will investigate the death of two citizens after protests against the appointment of the interim President, Manuel Merino, who has been forced to resign.

As reported by the Public Ministry, the investigation was opened "against those who are responsible for the crime of homicide to the detriment of Inti Sotelo and Jack Pintado and others, in the context of serious human rights violations."

Sotelo and Pintado, 24 and 22 years old, respectively, were two university students who participated in the demonstrations against the interim Merino government which were repressed by the police with tear gas and pellet guns.

An investigation for violation of Human Rights opens the possibility in Peru that a prosecutor denounces a "chain of command" in the repression that caused the deaths, which can reach the President himself, his ministers and the police chiefs.

Peru: Manuel Merino resigns from the Presidency following repression of mass demonstrations which resulted in two deaths. pic.twitter.com/gNb1V0qyDA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 15, 2020

The investigation has been entrusted to the Third Supranational Criminal Prosecutor Specialized in Terrorism and Human Rights, it will also open investigations for serious and minor injuries to the detriment of those injured during the demonstration "and around the cases of disappeared in the social mobilization."

The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) reported this Sunday that the police repression on Saturday left, in addition to the two deaths, 114 injured and 41 disappeared, who are being intensively searched by their relatives, civil organizations and lawmakers without any account from the police thus far.

#FiscalíaInforma | El Ministerio Público abrió investigación preliminar en contra de los que resulten responsables del delito de homicidio en agravio de Inti Sotelo y Jack Pintado y otros, en el contexto de graves violaciones de derechos humanos. pic.twitter.com/4D1AMDXPZF — Ministerio Público (@FiscaliaPeru) November 15, 2020

The country's supreme prosecutor, Pablo Sánchez lamented the "unnecessary deaths" of "young people who only expressed their right to protest" and remarked that the Public Ministry's investigation "must be swift, whoever falls," because he has the obligation to "guarantee a Rule of Law "in Peru.

The president of the Peruvian Congress, Luis Valdez, convened a Special Plenary to discuss Merino's succession after Vizcarra's dismissal for alleged irregular purchases when he was governor of the Moquegua region.