Peru: Dozens of People Protest Against Vizcarra's Dismissal

Dozens of Peruvians Monday demonstrated spontaneously in the streets of Lima and from their homes against the decision of Congress to remove President Martin Vizcarra.
Protests began after the congressional session that took place on Monday, and they continue this Tuesday over the interim president's inauguration.
On Monday, a group of young people marched through the streets near Parliament with signs that read "coup Congress," "Thieving Merino, you will not be president!"
The police captured several demonstrators in the Plaza San Martin, a few blocks from the Congress, for defying the restrictions on public meetings imposed due to the pandemic.
Congress dismissed the president for "moral incapacity" at the close of the second impeachment trial against Vizcarra in less than two months.
Vizcarra was sued after allegations that he had received bribes in 2014 when he was governor of Moquegua. The president denied any bribes or irregular acts in his administration. The case is still under investigation by the public prosecutor's office.
The motion was approved by 105 votes, 19 against, and four abstentions, far exceeding the 87 votes required.
Congress chief Manuel Merino will be sworn in as Peru's new president on Tuesday in a plenary session of parliament.