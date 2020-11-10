Peru: Dozens of People Protest Against Vizcarra's Dismissal

On Monday, a group of young people marched through the streets near Parliament with signs that read "coup Congress," "Thieving Merino, you will not be president!"

Dozens of Peruvians Monday demonstrated spontaneously in the streets of Lima and from their homes against the decision of Congress to remove President Martin Vizcarra.

Protests began after the congressional session that took place on Monday, and they continue this Tuesday over the interim president's inauguration.

The police captured several demonstrators in the Plaza San Martin, a few blocks from the Congress, for defying the restrictions on public meetings imposed due to the pandemic.



“No to the presidential vacancy,” or #NoALaVacanciaPresidencial!”



People rally in Lima after Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra was forced out of office when congress unexpectedly voted to impeach him over corruption allegations. More: https://t.co/H8gwZEsKXE pic.twitter.com/X7O4FExsXs — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 10, 2020