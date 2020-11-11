Peru Takes to the Streets to Urge an End to Political Crisis

"Instead of struggling for power, politicians should solve the severe problems that afflict the country," journalist Ricardo Hinojosa tweeted.

Thousands of people Wednesday took to the main avenues of Peru for the second day of protests against the political crisis that the country is experiencing, triggered by President Martin Vizcarra's dismissal.

As the social repudiation of the crisis grows, so do reports of police brutality during the protests.

With the slogans "Merino usurper" and "this Congress does not represent me," the protesters marched through Lima while they were repressed with water cannons, sticks, pellets, and arbitrary arrests.

The protests have spread through Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Trujillo, Piura, and Iquitos, the most important cities of the country.

tw // violence , police brutality



pacifist protests are being met with violence and blatant police brutality. this is what is happening to my country now. it matters. when you marched, wherever you were, we were there for you. now, please be here for us.

pic.twitter.com/tBg4aj1Yb1 — iv ✿ HELP PERU�� (@catrasivyy) November 11, 2020

Protesters concentrated in the main squares to demand politicians to abandon the conflict of powers that have led to the removal of the former president and the assumption of Manuel Merino. "Instead of struggling for power, politicians should solve the severe problems that afflict the country," journalist Ricardo Hinojosa tweeted. Protesters stated that they do not defend or approve of the acts of corruption allegedly committed by Vizcarra. However, they identify his dismissal as another sign of the political crisis in that Latin American nation.