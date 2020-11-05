'New Peru' Leader Veronika Mendoza Will Run in 2021 Elections

According to the polls, she is placed among the first positions in voting intention in Peru.

The New Peru leader and former congresswoman Veronika Mendoza on Thursday officially announced her candidacy for the elections to take place in April 2021.

She made the announcement in the city of El Cusco on the occasion of the 240th anniversary of the beginning of the revolution undertaken by Tupac Amaru and Micaela Bastida.

She will run for Together for Peru and her Vice president posts will be assumed by former Environmental Management Assistant Secretary Jose De Echave and the lawyer and chairwoman of Together for Peru's National Secretariat of Women Luzmila Ayay.

Mendoza described the re-drafting of a new constitution, the agrarian reform, Internet access, and investments in the public education and health as key tasks for her administration.

She also criticized the government's response to the pandemic and called on the Public Ministry to continue the investigations into corruption allegations against President Martin Vizcarra.

According to the polls, Mendoza is placed among the first positions in voting intention. She was a congresswoman from 2011 until 2016, handing over her post due to the conservative turn of former President Ollanta Humala.

On October 31, the deadline for the registration of pre-candidates for the 2021 General Election was reached. It was known that there are 23 political groups that will present a candidate for the presidency.

Meanwhile, With You Alliance, We are Peru, Popular Action Parties have already presented their presidential candidates.