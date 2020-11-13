Peru: Crisis Deepens as Protests Surge Amid Police Brutality

A video broadcast on social networks on Thursday shows an agent firing shots into the air to intimidate the thousands of protesters.

Peru's National Police Thursday used tear gas bombs and pellets to halt a peaceful massive-protest in Lima's Historic Center.

Attendees to the mass demonstration reported that the first acts of violence were recorded at 20h30 local time, at the intersection of Abancay and Colmena Avenues.

The police persecution extended to various points in the capital, such as the University Park, the San Martin Plaza, and the Metropolitan Highway. A video broadcast on social networks shows an agent firing shots into the air to intimidate the thousands of protesters.

When the march diminished, officers attacked demonstrators already dispersed near the Breña Children's Health Institute, on Brazil Avenue.

#Peru: Hundreds of protestors, bystanders, and 26 journalists injured by police. People gathered in Lima to protest the ouster of the President.



In this scene, police yell "kill him" as they shoot a shotgun at fleeing protestors. (��@claudiacisneros)pic.twitter.com/g6Bnlhhdye — Anonymous �� (@YourAnonCentral) November 13, 2020