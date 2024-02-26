Peru Report More Than 100 Provinces in Health Emergency

According to the Peruvian government, the number of cases in the first weeks of 2024 alone was double that of a year ago.

Cesar Vázquez, Minister of Health of Peru, declared a health emergency in more than 100 municipalities, due to the dengue epidemic. The death toll so far is 32.

The emergency zones will be the northern provinces of Tumbes, Piura, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Áncash and Cajamarca, and the southern provinces of Ica, Ayacucho, Cusco and Puno, the central provinces of Huanuco, Junín, Pasco, Lima and Callao and the Amazonian provinces of Loreto, Madre de Dios, San Martín and Ucayali.

There are more than 18,000 dengue cases in the country. According to the World Health Organization this 2024 would be fatal for Latin America for dengue.

According to the dean of the Medical College of Peru, Raúl Urquizo, he was not mistaken in asking for the state of national emergency in the country. It also considers that the Ministry of Health was slow to declare the measure.

Urquizo said that "those responsible for the fight against dengue do not take seriously the increase of the disease in several regions of Peru".