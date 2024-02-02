Peru: Former President Castillo is Transferred to a Hospital

In 2022, Castillo was arrested and sent to jail on charges of alleged conspiracy and corruption.

On Friday, Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who has been in prison for over a year, was transferred to a hospital due to symptoms of a pre-heart attack.

"I found him feeling unwell and tired," said his lawyer, Wilfredo Robles, who went to Barbadillo prison for a meeting with Castillo.

Robles confirmed that the leftist leader was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Lima.

Currently, Castillo is serving an 18-month pretrial detention order in a case against him for dissolving the congress on December 7, 2022. On that day, he also announced the reorganization of the justice system and the establishment of an emergency government.

���� | AHORA: INPE: "El interno Pedro Castillo Terrones ha sido trasladado de emergencia al Hospital II Vitarte de EsSalud hoy 2 de febrero a las 9:55 h, por haber sufrido una descompensación en su salud. Actualmente se encuentra estable".

The text reads, "At 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 2, inmate Pedro Castillo Terrones was rushed to the EsSalud Vitarte Hospital II due to a decompensation in his health. He is currently stable."

A few hours after that decision, he was removed from office by Congress, arrested by his own presidential escort, and handed over to the National Police.

Subsequently, the right-controlled Congress swore in Dina Boluarte as the President of Peru, who solidified her position through intense repression that resulted in over 100 deaths in this Andean country.

The former Peruvian president also faces 36 months of pretrial detention while being investigated for allegedly leading a corrupt network in the executive branch.