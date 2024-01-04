Peruvians To March on the Anniversary of the Juliaca Massacre

In January 2023, security forces opened fire on protesters who had occupied the Juliaca airport as a part of nationwide protests against President Boluarte.

On Wednesday, Raul Samillan, the president of the Association of Victims of Juliaca, announced that Peruvians will hold a march on January 9th, marking one year since the massacre carried out by security forces in Juliaca, in the department of Puno.

The march will traverse the main streets of Juliaca to commemorate the 18 people who were killed during the repression of the protests on January 9, 2023.

On that date, citizens took to the streets to protest against the government of President Dina Boluarte, who was appointed by Congress after the removal of President Pedro Castillo.

"Peruvian police and military officers opened fire on thousands of protesters who had occupied the Juliaca airport as a part of nationwide protests demanding the release of former left-wing President Pedro Castillo, the resignation of de facto President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of the right-wing dominated unicameral Congress, fresh parliamentary elections, and a new constitution through a Constituent Assembly," the Peoples Dispatch recalled.

Este viernes 15D se cumplió un año de la masacre del régimen policial/militar de Dina Boluarte en Ayacucho.



Familiares de las víctimas de las masacres en Juliaca y Andahuaylas acompañaron a las familias de Ayacucho durante la romería, misas y la vigilia en la Plaza de Huamanga. pic.twitter.com/TBnhsoqxSW — Mataperrea (@Mataperrea) December 16, 2023

The text reads, "December 15 marked one year since the Ayacucho massacre perpetrated by Dina Boluarte's police-military regime. Relatives of the victims of the Juliaca and Andahuaylas massacres accompanied Ayacucho families during the pilgrimage, masses, and vigil in the Huamanga Square."

"Following the Juliaca massacre, the Indigenous and peasant communities along with several popular movements, social organizations, student associations, and trade unions called for the intensification of protest actions against the Boluarte government, and a march to the capital Lima to press for her resignation," it added.

Samillan recalled that the Juliaca victims died in "extrajudicial executions" as police and military personnel fired at point-blank range at the protesters.

Last year, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned what happened in Juliaca and urged authorities to find and prosecute those responsible.