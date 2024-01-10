Peru To Deploy Police Force To Border With Ecuador

Currently, citizens are passing through the international border crossing under strict security measures.

On Tuesday, Peru announced it would immediately deploy a police task force to its border with Ecuador to reinforce security amid escalating violence in the neighboring country.

The administration of President Dina Boluarte called for the "immediate dispatch" of a contingent of the National Police's Directorate of Special Operations (DIROES).

Meanwhile, in the border region of Tumbes, the number of police officers has been increased to 400, while some 50 DIROES task force members are on their way to the 1,500-km border.

Citizens were passing through the international border crossing between Peru and Ecuador under strict security measures.

➡️ Multiples attaques



En parallèle, l’université de Guayaquil est elle aussi l’objet d’une attaque. Des coups de feu sont entendus et selon les premiers éléments, le groupe armé semble chercher à réaliser une seconde prise d’otages.



9/14 pic.twitter.com/gi6XEecPH0 — Cartes du Monde (@CartesDuMonde) January 9, 2024

The video shows citizens fleeing the criminal violence unleashed in Guayaquil on January 9. The text reads, "Multiple attacks. The University of Guayaquil is also the target of an attack. Shots are heard. Apparently, an armed group is trying to carry out a second takeover of hostages."

On Tuesday, Boluarte declared an emergency along the Peruvian northern border with Ecuador due to a surge of violence caused by criminal gangs in the neighboring country.

Congress President Alejandro Soto urged the Peruvian government to take urgent measures along the border to prevent similar incidents.

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced that the emergency declaration would entail the deployment of an unspecified number of army troops to support police forces.

Earlier in the day, a group of masked gunmen broke into a TV studio during a broadcast in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil and took its staff hostage.

Once these criminals were captured, the Police found that they were illegally carrying weapons registered in Peru. This unusual event raised alarms about possible international arms trafficking.