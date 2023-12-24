Peru: Supreme Court Ratifies Prison to Pedro Castillo

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley assured that the arguments presented by the defense of Pedro Castillo failed to eliminate the elements of conviction that the Public Ministry found against him.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Peru ratified the preventive detention order against Pedro Castillo, former president of the Andean nation who is behind bars after trying to dissolve the Congress of the Republic on December 7, 2022.

The announcement, made by Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, member of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, Checkley assured that the arguments presented by the defense of Pedro Castillo failed to eliminate the elements of conviction that the Public Ministry found against him.

The former president had pointed out that he was the victim of an alleged "mafia" or "criminal organization" led by Patricia Benavides, suspended prosecutor of the Nation who was in charge of the investigations against him when the coup occurred.

El juez Juan Carlos Checkley rechazó el pedido de Pedro Castillo para revocar su prisión preventiva por el golpe de estado. El expresidente seguirá en el penal de Barbadillo mientras su proceso, en el que ya hay acusación, llega a juicio @Politica_ECpe pic.twitter.com/RggqzYBMyP — Víctor Reyes Parra (@nekroRP) December 23, 2023

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley rejected Pedro Castillo's request to revoke his preventive detention for the coup d'état. The former president will remain in the Barbadillo prison while his process, in which there is already an accusation, reaches trial

It is worth noting that the legal defense of Pedro Castillo seeks ways to review the office of preventive detention for the investigation against the former president for the alleged crimes of rebellion and alternately conspiracy, abuse of authority and serious disturbance to public tranquillity.

Castillo is accused of these charges for the message he gave to Peru on December 7, 2022, where he announced the dissolution of the Congress, which was classified as an attempted coup. With the new decision of the Supreme Court, Castillo must remain in preventive detention until December 28, 2024.