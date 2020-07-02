Mexico: Nuevo Leon Police Identifies Pregnant Woman’s Murderer

The forensics report says Monica Segura bled out after an abdominal cut to remove her baby.

Mexico's Nuevo Leon Public Prosecutor Ofice offered Thursday the identity of Monica Segura Temich's murderer. The victim was a 22-year old pregnant woman who disappeared on June 1.

Witnesses confirmed that Segura met an unidentified woman in Monterrey, who offered her clothes for her baby. She was missing on June 26; Juarez Police found her body in the Valle de Vaquerias.

After preliminary investigations, the police arrested Yuli N., a 33-year-old woman who was guarding a newborn. After DNA tests, the forensics confirmed the baby is Segura's daughter.

Police also found an incubator in a veterinary facility nearby where they found the corpse. As detectives concluded, Yuli N. kidnapped Segura, removed her baby, and placed the baby in the incubator. She died due to a secondary hypovolemic shock.

The forensics report says Segura bled out after an abdominal cut to remove her baby.

Police are investigating if there are other offenders involved in Segura's death. Nuevo Leon Prosecutor's Office sent condolences to Monica Segura's family and friends and lamented the crime.

According to Mexico's Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the femicide rate increased in the first quarter of 2020. During the quarantine, over 970 violent events against women were recorded, 105 of them were underage.