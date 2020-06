Garcia was immediately rushed to a hospital and his life is reported out of danger.

Mexico City's Secretary of Citizen Security Omar Garcia Friday suffered a gunshot attack at approximately 6h38 local time on the Paseo de la Reforma avenue in Mexico city.

"An intense exchange of shots with high-caliber weapons occurred minutes before dawn," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted.

Garcia was immediately rushed to a hospital and his life is reported out of danger.

Several people were killed at the scene, and so far 12 persons linked to the attack have been arrested.

#BREAKING | The head of government of #Mexico City @Claudiashein reported on the attack against the secretary of citizen security Omar Garcia Harfuch. pic.twitter.com/4q5SJeHrME — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 26, 2020

"We are already investigating the facts. The guilty will not go unpunished," Mexico City prosecutor Ernestina Godoy tweeted.

During his morning conference from Michoacan, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) lamented the events.

"This attack is the result of the work we are doing in the capital against crime. We will continue to fight for Mexico's peace," AMLO said.