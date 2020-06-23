Tsunami Threat for Central America After Earthquake in Mexico

In the center and south of the country, 22 million people perceived the earthquake with greater intensity at 11.45 local time.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of the Central American and South American Pacific.

On Tuesday morning, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook central and southern Mexico. At least one person died due to a landslide in the Crucecita municipality, the State of Oaxaca, where the earthquake had its epicenter.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) reported that waves are expected on his country's Pacific coast but they will not cause greater risks.

"Due to the earthquake, the sea level will rise by one meter, which is already being reported to all the inhabitants of the Pacific coast," AMLO said through a video posted on networks while he had a conversation with the Civil Protection coordinator David Leon.

The Mexican president confirmed that one person died and another is injured as a result of the collapse of a building.

"There was no serious damage. They are landslides, glass was broken, some canopies and fences fell, but nothing serious," he said.

He also noted that the strategic facilities such as ports, airports, refineries, and hydroelectric facilities have not suffered any damage and are in good condition.

Nevertheless, AMLO warned of the possibility of minor aftershocks and asked the population to remain vigilant but not alarmed.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that 22 million people in the center and south of the country perceived the earthquake with greater intensity at 11.45 local time.

"The movement, however, was slightly felt in the states of Queretaro and Michoacan. In Mexico City and Tabasco, the earthquake had an intensely moderate magnitude," the SSN added.