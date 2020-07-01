Mexico: AMLO Would Meet Trump to Celebrate Tripartite Agreement

This would be the first occasion for the Mexican president to make an official visit to the U.S.

Mexico’s President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to celebrate the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

“We have received an invitation from the U.S. government for an official working visit,” Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted.

Both presidents would discuss a bilateral agenda on July 8 and, a day later, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would join them.

“I don't have a conscience problem because I will go to the U.S. I always affirmed that Mexico is a free, independent, and sovereign country. I am not a traitor,” AMLO stated.

Mexico’s president qualified the CUSMA as the most relevant regional trade agreement and acknowledged the effort of their ministers to make the deal viable.

"The accord will be a force for action to meet the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19," Economy Minister Graciela Marquez stated.

The CUSMA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed by the three countries in 1994.

