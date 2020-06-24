Mexico Earthquake: 55 Cultural Heritage Sites Damaged

Particularly the report warns that archaeological sites of Danzu, Yagul, and Mitla suffered medium damage.

Mexico Secretary of Culture announced Wednesday that 55 cultural heritage sites were damaged during the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the southern state of Oaxaca.

According to the report, Sierra's Cathedral, in the municipality of San Juan Ozolotepec; the temple of Saint Mary of Assumption; the temple of Saint Francis, as well as Saint Matthew's temple are among the most damaged estates.

The government also informed that among several museums, cathedrals, temples, and archaeological sites that were impacted by tremors, 40 buildings sustained minor damages; 11 suffered a medium impact, and four others were harmed severely.

Continuamos en la revisión y levantamiento de posibles afectaciones al patrimonio cultural por el sismo. Comparto el tercer reporte, con colaboración de @INAHmx, @bellasartesinba, Bibliotecas y autoridades locales. https://t.co/ooaFb5Sn9e — Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) June 24, 2020

"We continue the damage survey to cultural heritage due to the earthquake. We share the third report in collaboration with @INAHmx, @bellasartesinba, libraries and local authorities."

Most destructions are in the areas of Central Valley, Itsmo, South Sierra, Coast, and North Sierra.

The Oaxaca state has three sites that have been declared World Heritage, its historical center, the pre-hispanic city of Monte Alban, and the prehistoric caves of Yagul and Mitla in the Central Valleys.

Particularly the report warns that archaeological sites of Danzu, Yagul, and Mitla suffered medium damage.

So far, Tuesday's earthquake has taken the lives of seven people according to authorities. The country's civil protection forces announced today that there have been more than 1,400 aftershocks.