Mexico: Another Two Journalists Murdered In Michoacan

So far in 2020, there are another three journalists killed in Mexico aside from the Ochoa and Morrugares killings. According to Reporters Without Borders, Mexico has one of the highest tolls of communication-related professionals' homicides.

Mexico's Michoacan Attorney General's Office (FGE) Wednesday reported the recent assassination of two journalists in the western Mexican state.

"In regards to the facts, it was established that last night, Luis Eduardo O. and a cousin left the home of some relatives to buy food (…) he was taken to a recreational park, where he was shot, causing his death. After the aggression, those responsible fled," the FGE briefed.

Ochoa was a 29­-years-old freelance journalist and teacher in Uruapan city. He was shot in the jaw, chest, and hand.

According to a victim's friend, he considered resigning from his position after receiving several death threats from local delinquents.

Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, homicides are up by 1.9% in Mexico, largely due to drug gang activity. But the biggest homicide increase has been in the murder of women, up by 9.2% in the first half of 2020. https://t.co/KbxCbd5CZh #latins — Dr Zuleyka Zevallos (@OtherSociology) July 29, 2020

Ochoa's assassination on Tuesday, follows journalist Pablo Morrugares slaying on Sunday, in Iguala city, Guerrero state. Besides, on Tuesday, an armed group attacked Iguala's newspaper headquarters, with no fatalities.

During the Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) administration, about 17 journalists have been murdered.