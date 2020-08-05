Mexico: Another Two Journalists Murdered In Michoacan

Mexico's Michoacan Attorney General's Office (FGE) Wednesday reported the recent assassination of two journalists in the western Mexican state.
"In regards to the facts, it was established that last night, Luis Eduardo O. and a cousin left the home of some relatives to buy food (…) he was taken to a recreational park, where he was shot, causing his death. After the aggression, those responsible fled," the FGE briefed.
Ochoa was a 29-years-old freelance journalist and teacher in Uruapan city. He was shot in the jaw, chest, and hand.
According to a victim's friend, he considered resigning from his position after receiving several death threats from local delinquents.
Ochoa's assassination on Tuesday, follows journalist Pablo Morrugares slaying on Sunday, in Iguala city, Guerrero state. Besides, on Tuesday, an armed group attacked Iguala's newspaper headquarters, with no fatalities.
So far, in 2020, three journalists have been killed in Mexico, aside from Ochoa and Morrugares killings. According to Reporters Without Borders, Mexico has one of the highest tolls of communication-related professionals' homicides.
During the Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) administration, about 17 journalists have been murdered.