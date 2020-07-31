COVID-19: Mexico Reaches World's Third-Highest Death Toll

The Mexican health authorities reported 639 new deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Mexico's COVID-19 deaths Thursday rose above 46,000, and the Latin American country overtook the U.K. for the world's third-highest death total.

However, the British mortality rate is still higher, with over 677 deaths per million inhabitants. Mexico’s figures show over 351 deaths per million.

Over the last 24 hours, the Mexican health authorities recorded 639 new deaths and 7,730 new COVID-19 cases. This is the second-highest number of infections for one day after 8,438 on July 23. These numbers bring the country’s contagion toll to 416,179.

Epidemiology Director Jose Luis Alomia reported that there are 90,582 suspect cases, 604 more than the day before.

Mexico reports 46K deaths from Covid. I believe that is now higher than the death toll in the UK & is the third highest in the world, after the USA & Brazil. — carlos (@caguirre94) July 31, 2020

He also said that they forecast that nearly 46 percent of these suspects will be diagnosed positive.

To fight the pandemic, the country's hospital network has 30,510 general beds and 10,298 intensive care beds.

As explained by Alomía, 14,240 general beds are occupied, which represents 47 percent of the total capacity, while 3,922 intensive care beds are in use.

Mexico City, Northwestern Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Guanajuato are the regions with the highest number of accumulated cases. Together, they represent about 45 percent of the country's contagion toll.

As of Friday morning, Mexico has reported 416,179 COVID-19 cases, 272,187 of which correspond to patients who have recovered.