Mexico to Resume 2020 School Year Remotely

The government-Television Stations' agreement will allow 30 million students to have access to distance education contents.

Mexico will resume its 2020 school year remotely on August 24th with the support of the national TV stations Televisa, TV Azteca, Imagen, and Milenio, all of which will broadcast the educational content.

"Returning to classes in person is still risky," Mexico's Education Ministry Secretary Esteban Moctezuma declared as he announced the alliance between the government and the country's most far-reaching television stations.

The agreement will allow 30 million students from 16 different grades to have access to distance education content.

"Students who do not have access to the television signal will have the support of radio, free textbooks, workbooks, and special attention from the Ministry," Moctezuma said.

Remotely, "we guarantee a safe environment for students. The pandemic will be more manageable if we stay at home," he added.

COVID-19: Mexico Reaches World's Third-Highest Death Toll | News | teleSUR English https://t.co/7AZm8ALwpc — T.M. Steeg (@t_steeg) August 1, 2020

According to teleSUR's correspondent in Mexico, Eduardo Martinez, the return to the classrooms will depend on the situation within each state. Schools will open only in those areas where the epidemiological light is green.

Television stations will broadcast over 4,550 programs and radio stations will broadcast 640 programs. Each program will be transmitted in 20 Indigenous languages.

Although the agreement does not include university education, this is a historic strategy to keep 40 million students and teachers at home.

Universities will be able to self-manage their return to classes as long as the epidemiological light is respected.