Mexico Signs "Historic" Agreement To Access Medicines

The purchase of 3.643 drug codes at a total cost of $ 6.8 billion, "is probably the largest tender in the hands of the United Nations for a single country.”

The government of Mexico signed on Friday an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to guarantee access to 3.643 drug codes in the world market to be distributed from 2021.

"It is a historical fact because we are going to obtain all the medicines in the world, of good quality, at low prices and we will solve the problem of shortages of medicines without corruption," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the press at the National Palace in Mexico City.

The president, also known as AMLO, recalled that "medications have always been lacking and it has gone to the extreme of distributing adulterated medications that have even caused the death of people." AMLO's government has said that the agreement will save up to 74 percent of the drug cost, and it will allow them to guarantee access to health services for all.

Con el apoyo de la @ONU_es, iniciamos el proceso para la compra de medicamentos e insumos médicos en el extranjero.



Invertiremos más de 6 mil 800 mdd, lo que será la operación más grande de la ONU en su tipo.



Garantizaremos el derecho a la salud de todas y todos los mexicanos. pic.twitter.com/xHCEeTZBqI — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) July 31, 2020

"With the support of @ONU_es, we started the process for the purchase of medicines and medical supplies abroad. We will invest more than $ 6.8 billion, making it the largest UN operation of its kind. We will guarantee the right to health of all Mexicans."

Furthermore, the understanding will allow Mexico to buy a COVID-19 vaccine at negotiated prices. In this sense, AMLO pointed out that it took time to reach the agreement as some of the country's legislation had to be changed.

"The law, the vested interests did not allow it. The double discourse, it is said that neoliberalism is a free market, but in the bulls of the compadre, always and when it does not harm the interests of the favored, of those who do juicy business under the protection of power," the president added.