Mexico: Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel Leader 'El Marro' Arrested

Mexico's federal and state troops Sunday arrested the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel's main leader Jose Antonio Yepez, alias El Marro, in the state of Guanajuato.

The criminal had been wanted since 2008. The arrest took place in the community of Franco Tavera, municipality of Juventino Rosas.

"This has been a great step to recover peace in Guanajuato," city mayor Diego Rodriguez said.

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico because of the war between the Santa Rosa de Lima and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel. The two networks are rivaling to control fuel theft and drug trafficking.

El Marro led criminal teams that were in charge of stealing cargo vehicles, stock trucks, and ATMs. It also committed kidnappings, extortion, and homicides.

#Mexico | At least 71,678 people have disappeared since 2006 when the so-called "War On Drugs" began.https://t.co/tenfe99xMN — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 16, 2020

At the beginning of July, hitmen under the orders of El Marro executed 27 inmates in an addicts' rehabilitation center.

During this Sunday's operation, in addition to El Marro, five other people were captured, was found a businesswoman who had been kidnapped, and an arsenal was confiscated.

The leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel was immediately transferred to the Altiplano prison to be brought before a federal judge.