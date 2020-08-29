Chile: Mapuche Community Denounces COVID-19 Outbreak In Prison

The inmates have been suffering from serious symptoms such as arrhythmia, dyspnea, and headache.

Several Mapuche communities Saturday denounced a COVID-19 outbreak in the Lebu prison’s cells compounds where several Mapuche political prisoners are on hunger strike.

According to a statement, the prisoners have been suffering from serious symptoms such as arrhythmia, dyspnea, and headache. the community members have denounced that those symptoms have been hidden or handled by the Gendarmerie in order to lower the profile of the prisoners’ condition.

The statement indicated that "after days of several and cumbersome postponement actions a medical team was able to enter the prison, and was able to verify that, at this moment, there are three prisoners with COVID-19 symptoms."

They accused the Chilean Gendarmerie of "grave negligence", an institution that has prevented the entrance of trusted doctors to the prisons holding Mapuche prisoners on hunger strike.

#Chile These are the 8 Mapuche political prisoners who started a ‘dry’ hunger strike on Mon. They’ve been on a hunger strike for 116 days & ALL suffered police abuse during their childhood. 11 prisoners from Lebu & 7 from Temuco are also united in the strike. #FreeThemALL ���� pic.twitter.com/QyfEsu8mDR — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) August 26, 2020

On the other hand, Lebu’s prisoners’ spokesperson Auka Castro pointed out that "yesterday at midnight a brother was taken to the hospital and this morning we also knew that there are two brothers who are in a serious situation.”

"As of today, the situation of the Lebu strikers has become extremely critical. Their health is extremely deteriorated, they have already been on hunger strike for more than 50 days,” Castro complained.