Mapuche Leader Celestino Córdova Agrees to End Hunger Strike

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights stated that the other 26 Mapuche people who accompanied Córdova and also declared a hunger strike won´t be subject to any disciplinary sanction by the Chilean Gendarmerie once they end the hunger strike.

Mapuche leader Machi Celestino Córdova decided to end his 107 days fast after signing an agreement with the Government on Tuesday.

The spiritual leader accepted ending his hunger strike as Chilean authorities signed an eight-point understanding that includes a 30-hour visit to Celestino's home once he recovers. However, the conditions will be imposed by health and prison entities.

Moreover, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights said that the other 27 Mapuche people who accompanied Córdova and also declared a hunger strike wouldn't be subject to any disciplinary sanctions by the Chilean Gendarmerie once they end the hunger strike.

Nevertheless, teleSUR's correspondent in Chile Paola Dragnic reports that the Supreme Court authorized on Tuesday the transfer of nine Mapuche community members. They are currently on a hunger strike at a multicultural hospital.

AHORA - Machi Celestino habría depuesto la huelga de hambre tras firmar acuerdo con el Gobierno. Así lo da a conocer radio Universidad de Chile, difundiendo una foto de la reunión por zoom y el texto del acuerdo @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/8trjIICz0a — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) August 18, 2020

"NOW - Machi Celestino would have deposed the hunger strike after signing an agreement with the Government. This was announced by radio Universidad de Chile, spreading a photo of the meeting by zoom and the text of the agreement"

Today's agreement also includes the possibility for Indigenous people in jail to apply to Work and Education Centers. Furthermore, it says that the Public Criminal Defense Office will review the requests for precautionary measures such as preventive detention or house arrest.

Córdova and the other 26 Mapuche people went on a hunger strike to demand the possibility of spending part of their sentences in their original communities. According to the Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization signed by Chile, this right is granted to Indigenous people.

On August 15, after the Chilean Government rejected Córdova's petition for the Mapuche prisoners. In response, the leader announced that he would stop drinking water and recorded a farewell audio message to his community among widespread protests carried out by the Mapuche community.