Chile: Mapuche Political Prisoners to Stop Drinking Water

Mapuche political prisoners have been on a hunger strike since May 2020.



Eight Mapuche prisoners will go on a "dry" hunger strike starting this Monday, August 24, in Chile after not having reached an agreement with the government of President Sebastian Piñera.

According to the prisoners’ spokesperson, Rodrigo Curipan, the government of Sebastian Piñera violated the agreements made with the political prisoners.

On August 9, Chile’s Minister of Justice met with Rodrigo Curipan, Daniel Melinao, and Victor Queipul, the prisoner’s spokesperson where they handed over the Mapuche leaders’ petitions.

Other political prisoners, including the Lebu Mapuche, also adhered to the petitions handed to the minister.

URGENTE| El vocero de los presos políticos #Mapuche de Angol Rodrigo Curipan acaba de confirmar que ante la negativa de diálogo con el gobierno el día lunes desde las 09:00 hrs. los 8 huelguistas comienzan huelga seca en el CDP Angol. pic.twitter.com/vSZezJ22J6 — Info Werken (@info_werken) August 22, 2020

“Spokesperson for Mapuche political prisoners in Angol, Rodrigo Curipan, have confirmed that 8 prisoners will start a ‘dry’ hunger strike starting Monday, August 24.”



According to Rodrigo Curipan, the minister received the petition and requested 12 days to present an answer. The deadline ended on Friday, August 21, and still, no answer was provided by the minister.

The Mapuche political prisoners have been on a hunger strike in Argol prison since May 2020 urging freedom for Mapuche political prisoners, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. They denounce ongoing political persecution against the Mapuche Indigenous peoples in the country.

Due to the lack of an agreement, the Mapuche inmates assured that the "Chilean State is accountable for any fatal outcome.”