Chile: Prisoner on Hunger Strike Is Transferred To Hospital

In Chile, Mapuche political prisoner Victor Llanquileo was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday. He had been on a hunger strike for 114 days in Angol prison, where he radicalized his protest action by stopping drinking water on Monday.

The Mapuche prisoners'spokesman Rodrigo Curipan said that his comrades stopped drinking water due to the intransigence of President Sebastian Piñera’s administration, which has consistently refused to process their requests.

Previously, a Lebu community leader expressed his concern for the Mapuche prisoners because "no person can survive three or four days without ingesting fluids, considering all that the days of fasting entail."

The Mapuche protestors demand that the Chilean state applies the International Labor Organization's Convention 169, which establishes the protocols to treat Indigenous prisoners.

Eleven Mapuche political prisoners are already on a "dry hunger strike."

The Concepción-Arauco Medical College president doctor German Acuña showed his caution for the 11 indigenous people who are protesting by refusing to drink water.

"The situation of the Mapuche community members is very worrying. Our doctors inform us they have a weight reduction of 10 kilos on average and have a decrease in heart rate", Acuña said.

"Their 'dry hunger strike' complicates this even much more because it puts these people at risk of death," he added.

