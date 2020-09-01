Colombia: Armed Groups Kill Another Social Leader in Antioquia

Colombia's social leader Sandra Meneses Monday was killed by irregular armed groups in the rural area of Taraza, in Antioquia Department.
Meneses, who was the president of El Paraiso Community Action Council, is one of the 17 human rights defenders who have been murdered in Antioquia so far this year.
"The woman was murdered in the 90's neighborhood," Social Process of Guarantees spokesman Oscar Zapata reported, adding that it is unknown whether the social leader or her family received any death threats.
"This cruel act will not go unpunished," Antioquia's Governor Luis Suarez assured and requested an investigation to discover the killers' identity.
"The wave of violence that Colombia is facing does not seem to have an end," Zapata said while he recalled that there are already 203 leaders murdered in the country this year.
A few hours after Meneses' murder, Santander Department's authorities announced the killing of Alfonso Ariza (70) and his son Jairo (47) in the Sucre municipality.
Over 1,000 social, environmental, and LGBTQ+ leaders have been killed in Colombia since 2016, according to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz).