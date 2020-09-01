Colombia: Armed Groups Kill Another Social Leader in Antioquia

Over 1,000 community leaders have been killed in this South American country since 2016.

Colombia's social leader Sandra Meneses Monday was killed by irregular armed groups in the rural area of Taraza, in Antioquia Department.

Meneses, who was the president of El Paraiso Community Action Council, is one of the 17 human rights defenders who have been murdered in Antioquia so far this year.

"The woman was murdered in the 90's neighborhood," Social Process of Guarantees spokesman Oscar Zapata reported, adding that it is unknown whether the social leader or her family received any death threats.

"This cruel act will not go unpunished," Antioquia's Governor Luis Suarez assured and requested an investigation to discover the killers' identity.

